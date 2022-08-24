An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport.

According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire.

Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A short time later, officers responded to a Genesis Medical Center, where a 20-year-old man had been transported by private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release says.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Wednesday night.

Earlier this year

On Feb. 28, 25-year-old Corey Martin was shot and killed during an incident at GD Xpress. Demetrius Howard, 24, is being held in Scott County Jail in connection with that shooting.