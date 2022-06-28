A second suspect faces felony charges in connection with a May 24 shooting near Castlewood Apartments in Davenport.

Seth Dickinson, 21, faces felony charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. He was arrested on a warrant, court records say.

Nicholas Cinadr (from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Nicholas Cinadr, 22, also faces multiple charges in connection with the May incident, including felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, going armed with intent; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.

Both men are being held in Scott County Jail – Dickinson on a $5,000 cash-only bond and Cinadr on a total of $30,594 cash-only bond. Both are set for preliminary hearings July 8 in Scott County Court.

A fight, then gunfire, on May 24

Cinadr and Dickinson went to the area where the victim lives, and they were armed with handguns, arrest affidavits say. The two, while approaching the victim, had firearms in their waist bands that were covered by their shirts. They lifted their shirts and displayed the guns to the victim, affidavits say.

“This action placed the victim in fear for his well being,” arrest affidavits say.

Cinadr then pulled a gun out of his waist band and attempted to pistol whip the victim in the head. He missed, and a physical fight ensued, affidavits say.

Dickinson joined in to assist Cinadr. Multiple people tried to separate the involved parties, affidavits say.

During the fight, Cinadr aimed a gun at the victim and fired it. The victim was struck in the back near the spine by the round that was fired. “This caused serious injury to the victim,” affidavits say.

The injured person was transported by Medic EMS to the hospital. No other injuries were reported, affidavits say.

During the fight, Dickinson dropped his keys on the ground. The victim’s father stepped on the keys after the shot had been fired to keep Dickinson and Cinadr from leaving the area, affidavits say.

Dickinson pulled his firearm out of his holster and aimed it at the victim’s father. “This placed him in fear for his life and he stepped away from the keys,” affidavits say. Dickinson then picked up the keys and left with Cinadr.

Initial investigation indicated the incident, which remains under investigation, is related to a domestic dispute, police said in an earlier news release.