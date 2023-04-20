A second teen faces charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Milan teen, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 16-year-old Napoleon Jackson was arrested in Newton, Iowa, in connection with the homicide investigation of the death of Daniel Taylor the morning of April 14, the release says.

Jackson, who is charged as an adult, faces charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. He awaits extradition back to Illinois, the release says.

According to the release, “The apprehension of Mr. Jackson would not have been possible without the support of our law enforcement partners with the Iowa State Patrol (DCI/DNE Division,) the Newton Police Department, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.”

Earlier, a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

“The investigation into this incident continues, with additional charges possible,” the release says. “As further updates become available “that do not compromise the homicide investigation, this information will be provide3d in a timely manner,” according to the release.

The Rock Island County Sheriff asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office investigation division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

No further information is available as of Thursday morning, the release says.