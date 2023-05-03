Three family members face felony charges in connection with a burglary in the home of a fourth family member, Bettendorf Police allege.

Court records show three suspects face these charges:

Clinton Miles, 32, of North Henderson, Ill., faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, two felony charges of third-degree burglary, and a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Scott Miles, 56, of North Henderson, Ill., faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Ken Hayden, 59, of St. Paul, Minn., faces felony charges of first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and third-degree burglary; and two serious misdemeanor charges of stalking/GPS.

Clinton Miles, upper left (Scott County Jail,) Ken Hayden, upper right (contributed photo,) and Scott Miles (contributed photo.)

The incidents in 2022

On Oct. 4, 2022, the victim reported a burglary to her Bettendorf residence. The incident occurred while she was with her children on vacation, affidavits show.

The items missing were related to the victim’s father’s estate settled in 2019, “which resulted in a tumultuous relationship between the victim and her adult siblings,” affidavits say.

She also found a TRACKI Brand GPS tracking device in her yard under a vehicle driven by the victim’s husband. “This GPS tracker was registered to a co-defendant’s cell phone number and registered to an email that is used by co-defendant Kenneth Hayden,” police allege in affidavits. (Hayden is the victim’s brother.)

City of Bettendorf LPR (license plate reading) cameras provided records confirming Hayden’s Subaru Ascent with Minnesota plates was located driving toward and away from the area of the victim’s house on the morning of Sept. 23, 2022, police allege in affidavits. “The co-defendant’s cell phone pinged in the area of the victim’s residence between approximately 0800 hours until 1400 hours on 09-23-2022,” police say in affidavits.

Cellular records from the same date and time frame also showed Hayden texted and called Clinton Miles (his step-nephew) several times about the progress of the burglary and when to pull the vehicle up, indicating that Clinton Miles was in the area at the time of the burglary, police allege in affidavits.

Cellular records from the same date and time frame also showed Clinton Miles sending messages to Hayden, providing updates about activity in the neighborhood, again implying that Clinton Miles was outside the victim’s residence. Cellular records obtained from Clinton Miles’ phone showed communication between him and Hayden. At the same time, Clinton Miles was sending texts to his father Scott Miles (Hayden’s step-brother), providing updates such as “Ken says things are good” and “Done and out, van is almost full,” further indicating that Hayden and Scott Miles unlawfully conspired with one another to carry out the burglary, police allege in affidavits.

Police further allege in affidavits that in a second incident on Sept. 30, 2022, Clinton Miles received a SnapChat message from Hayden that contained the device ID information for the TRACKI GPS unit that was actively tracking the victim’s husband (on his vehicle). Cellular phone records confirmed Clinton Miles texted his father Scott Miles pictures showing property inside the basement of the victim’s residence. Cellular records showed ongoing phone call(s) between them while the burglary was occurring.

Photographs and text messages obtained from the cellular records indicate pictures/texts were exchanged “in an effort to determine which items should be stolen,” affidavits say.

A search warrant was conducted at Hayden’s residence in St. Paul on Feb. 28, 2023, and numerous stolen items were found inside the residence, according to affidavits.

A search warrant also was conducted at a residence in Mercer County, where Scott and Clinton Miles reside together. Numerous stolen items were located in the residence. The stolen items were in cardboard boxes addressed to the victim at her residence where the burglary occurred.

Clinton Miles admitted to sending packets of slanderous personal information to the victim’s employer after the burglary in an attempt to have the victim fired from her job. He admitted to mailing said packets of information, which he alleged were compiled by Hayden. Hayden’s laptop contained records found in the packets, police allege. The total amount of the theft is more than $10,000, police allege.

Scott Miles is set for a preliminary hearing May 18 in Scott County Court.

Clinton Miles is set for arraignment May 11 in Scott County Court.

Hayden’s case is scheduled for pretrial conferences June 30 in Scott County Court. He has pleaded not guilty, court records show.