Three people were taken into custody Monday evening after a gunfire incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 9th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport.
Police found two casings at the scene. Officers told our Local 4 News team there were no reported injuries or property damage.
Our Local 4 News team watched three people taken into custody from a nearby apartment building.
We do not know whether an arrest has been made. We will stay in touch with police to provide details when they become available.