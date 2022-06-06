Three people were taken into custody Monday evening after a gunfire incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 9th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport.

Police found two casings at the scene. Officers told our Local 4 News team there were no reported injuries or property damage.

Our Local 4 News team watched three people taken into custody from a nearby apartment building.

We do not know whether an arrest has been made. We will stay in touch with police to provide details when they become available.

Heavy police presence in the area of the 200 block of E. 9th St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/z2PmAAWWdB — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) June 7, 2022