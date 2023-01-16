Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night.

Police allege these men are suspects:

29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show.

32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools, according to court records.

30-year-old Sean Russell faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and control of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.

From left are Joshua Hayes, Joseph Lund, and Sean Russell (photos from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were dispatched to United Storage Association Inc. (USA) at 2501 N. Lincoln Ave., for a report of a burglary, according to arrest affidavits.

A witness saw two people dressed in black who were cutting the fence into a secured storage unit lot. The witness said they used bolt cutters to get past the secured fence and were on the property, then ran to a silver Buick Enclave.

Officers found the suspects near the vehicle and Lund took off, then stopped when officers told him to. He was dressed in dark colored clothing, black gloves and had dropped a headlamp. He was taken into custody and gave a statement after he was read his Miranda Rights, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Lund said he followed another suspect to the secured fence and opened it with bolt cutters.

Lund said he was going to get into the rear passenger-side seat but took off when he saw officers.

After they were given written consent to search the vehicle, officers found a stolen Cobra FS380 pistol behind the front passenger seat. Officers also found a loaded magazine matching the pistol on Russell’s person. He was in the front passenger seat.

According to affidavits, officers also found bolt cutters, two crowbars and a hatchet between the passenger seats on the floorboard.

Hayes allegedly drove his friends to 2400 Pine Street and back in to a secluded dead end residential street, affidavits say. His friends got out of the vehicle carrying bolt cutters, wearing a face mask, and cut the fence to the storage facility while in possession of a firearm, according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, Hayes transported his friends and “hid the vehicle to aid his friends knowing they were going to commit a burglary,” affidavits say.

A witness saw Russell cutting a fence on the east side of the building and then enter the property where the facility was fenced in and had barbed wire over the fence to keep people out, affidavits say.

A witness saw Russell on the property while it was closed. Russell “had a dangerous weapon on his person during the burglary,” affidavits say.

Officers found the gun between the front passenger seat and the frame of the Buick where Russell was sitting. The gun had no magazine in it, according to affidavits.

On Russell’s person, officers found a gun magazine with three rounds of .380mm ammunition in it, affidavits say. The magazine found on the his person matched the firearm found in the vehicle.

Russell had a clear white bag with 2.35 grams total package weight of methamphetamine in it.. Officers allege in the affidavits that Russell also had burglary tools and was described by a witness to be “using the tools in perpetration of the burglary.”

The tools, which were found in the vehicle and were consistent with the statement from the witness, were bolt cutters, a hatchet, a green mask and two crow bars, according to affidavits.

All three men were being held Monday in Scott County Jail: