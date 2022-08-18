A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart.

Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say.

Tela Trumbo (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

The July assault

On July 12, at 11:58 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the Washington Street Mini Mart, 1601 Washington St., for an assault.

Suspects were present at the time but took off before officers arrived, arrest affidavits say.

Trumbo “knowingly and with intent” struck a male victim using both her hands and feet. She was observed on surveillance striking the victim several times with her hands, apparently with a closed fist in the face/head region. “This act was performed several times,” affidavits say.

Additionally, she used her feet and was observed stomping on the victim’s face/head region several times.

During the incident, she “takes control” of a female victim and proceeds to strike that victim. Trumbo “knowingly and with intent” struck the victim several times with a closed fist in the facial/head region. She also used her feet and was observed stomping on the second victim’s face/head region several times.

That victim suffered several injuries to her limbs, face and neck, affidavits say.

Trumbo, along with three other co-defendants, took off in a black 2010 Ford Expedition, affidavits say.

The male victim had injuries to several parts of his body, including limbs, neck, and face. Because of his injuries, he was transported to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus.

The male victim suffered these injures.

Orbital fracture to the right eye

Fracture to the right hand

Nasal fracture

The incident was caught on surveillance footage. The assault lasted between 1 to 2 minutes, affidavits say.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Trumbo admitted to being present during the incident.

An evidence technician photographed the victim’s injuries.

Two other suspects arrested earlier

Two other Quad-City suspects also were arrested earlier in connection with the assault. Walquaja Boyd, 23, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.

Darrelll Johnson, 27, of Rock Island, (his address also is listed as East Moline) faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing serious injury, and a simple misdemeanor of interference with official acts, court records say.

Walquaja Boyd (L) and Darrell Johnson (from Scott County Jail inmate records.)

According to court records, all three have been released on bond and are set for arraignment Aug. 25 in Scott County Court.