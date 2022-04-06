A third suspect is set for a Scott County Court appearance in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Davenport, according to court documents.

John Eddie Hanes III, 18, of Davenport, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He faces a charge of first-degree murder, court records say.

Previously, Hanes was incarcerated at the Iowa Department of Corrections Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, a news release said. He was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, jail records say.

Hanes was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He is set for a preliminary hearing April 15 in Scott County Court, court records say.

The incident in 2021

Davenport officers responded to gunfire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, near the 1300 block of Farnam Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hanes and two other people blocked the victim’s vehicle in, causing it to stop in the roadway. Two defendants from a suspect vehicle fired at Jamon Winfrey, struck him once, then fled the scene, the affidavit says.

He died as a result of the gunshot wound, the affidavit says.

Javon Combs (L) and Chrystian Smith (photos from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Javon Combs, 20, and Chrystian Smith, 18, also face murder charges in connection with the shooting death, court records say.