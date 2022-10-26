Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago.

On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.

Corey Harrell Jr.’s family will hold a remembrance walk at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the area of Moline City Hall.

Moline Police say the persons of interest in this case are Alonzo Cole, 24; Thomas Elijah-Hughes, 22; and Preston Orr, 26.

(Clockwise from top left) Alonzo R. Cole, Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes and Preston R. Orr (photos contributed)

Moline Police seek further information on this incident that occurred in broad daylight. “There were people in the area who may have seen something. If you saw something but haven’t said something, please come forward now,” the news release says.

Corey Harrell Jr. (contributed photo)

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering its maximum reward of $2,500, and an additional $17,500 donations have been raised by concerned individuals, for a total of $20,000 in reward money. The additional $17,500 reward is being offered through Dec. 31, 2022, the release says.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.