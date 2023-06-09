Sheriff Jack C. Harlan of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Russell Idle of the Galesburg Police Department, and Chief Joseph Switzer with the Monmouth Police Department have announced several arrests for weapons and drug charges.

Juan Garcia, of Galesburg; Shiloh Bates, of Monmouth; Jordan Hess, of Galesburg; Jena Hess, of Galesburg; and Treyshawn McLaren, of Galesburg; were arrested after a several-months-long joint investigation by area law enforcement and the FBI TOC West Task Force, the release says. The investigation revealed suspects with illegal guns who allegedly were distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine throughout Knox and Warren Counties.

On Wednesday, search warrants were executed in Galesburg and Monmouth. Agents recovered six guns, 1,097 grams of meth, psilocybin mushrooms, crack cocaine, large quantities of cannabis, and cash during the execution of the search warrants, according to the release.

Additional arrests and federal indictments are expected, the release says. Assisting in the operation were Monmouth Police, Galesburg Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, FBI TOC West Task Force, U. S. Attorney’s Office in Rock Island, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Warren County State’s Attorney’s Office, the release says.