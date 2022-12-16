Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington.

Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown, according to a news release.

Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged with this offense but have not yet made

their initial appearance, the release says.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Burlington Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Lee County Task Force, Muscatine Task Force, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Johnson County Drug Task Force, Ottumwa Drug Task Force, and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team in Illinois.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Burlington Police Department made the announcement.

On Thursday, search warrants were executed at: