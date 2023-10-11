A 40-year-old Abingdon man faces a felony methamphetamine charge after a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling the 400 block of South Jefferson Street in Abingdon and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle, the release says.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office had recently received several complainants from residents about possible illegal drug trafficking from locations in Abingdon, according to the release. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was identified as Adam Putman.

Adam Putman (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies immediately noticed “suspicious activity” from him, and requested a K9 to assist with the traffic stop.

After the K9 alerted, deputies searched the vehicle and found about 84 grams of meth in it.

Putman was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/deliver more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, a Class X felony.

