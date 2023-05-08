A 59-year-old Sherrard woman accused of hoarding nearly 200 dogs in Mercer County was back in Mercer County Court on Monday.

Karen Plambeck’s hearing was for her defense to revise redactions in documents for the case. Redactions are a way to remove sensitive data from documents that protect individuals’ privacy before documents become public.

Karen Plambeck (photo: Mercer County Jail)

Newly redacted information shows microchip and address information of dogs that were on Plambeck’s property.

The prosecution asked for a delay so prosecutors could review further redactions.

The defense was concerned people would use this information to try to get custody of some of the dogs.

Two witnesses on Monday testified that people have reached out to them to try to claim some of the collies with falsified information.

Plambeck’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 3, records show. Earlier, she was released on bond.