A 37-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say a witness took a picture of a license plate after a burglary, court records show.

Bradley Sindt faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary, court records show.

Bradley Sindt (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 2023, Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of South Elsie Avenue for a report of an overnight burglary, according to arrest affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege Sindt entered an unoccupied garage and stole several tools.

Police allege Sindt and another person were in a U-Haul van the morning of Dec. 10. with property from three different burglaries that occurred the night of Dec. 9 into the morning of Dec. 10.

The two were positively identified in the van on the night of Dec. 9, police allege. A witness in the area of the burglary took a photo of the van’s license plate as it drove away from the victim’s address, according to affidavits.

This plate matched the one on the U-Haul where Sindt was found, police allege.

Sindt, who is being held on a total $21,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment Feb. 1 in Scott County Court.