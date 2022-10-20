On 10/15/2022 at approximately 12:30AM, two Bettendorf Police Department vehicles were rear-ended in the 500 block of River Drive during a routine traffic stop. Our BPD vehicles were stopped in the right lane of the roadway with emergency lights activated. A vehicle approaching the scene from the west failed to change lanes or reduce their speed and struck the rear of one patrol vehicle. Which, in turn, struck the rear of the other patrol vehicle. One vehicle suffered disabling damage and is presumed totaled. We were very fortunate that neither police vehicle was occupied when it was struck. Officers on scene were alert and able to move themselves and a bystander to safety. The Bettendorf Police Department would like to remind drivers of the dangers of impaired driving and the requirements for passing stopped emergency vehicles. Drivers must approach stationary emergency vehicles while lights are flashing with due caution and do one of the following:1. Make a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the authorized emergency vehicle if possible in the existing safety and traffic conditions.2. If a lane change would be impossible, prohibited by law, or unsafe, reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a reasonable and proper speed for the existing road and traffic conditions, which speed shall be less than the posted speed limit, and be prepared to stop