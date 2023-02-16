Two Davenport men have been convicted of racketeering-related and gun charges, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa.

The two were convicted by a federal jury after a week-long trial related to incidents they allegedly carried out as members of the Davenport-based Savage Life Boys (SLB) street gang in 2016 and 2017.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, was convicted of:

Assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

Using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Najawaun Marcus Quinn (photo: Scott County Jail)

Dimetri Alexander Smith, age 30, was convicted of:

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

Two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of

violence.

Dimetri Alexander Smith (photo: Scott County Jail)

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, as members of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang in 2016 and 2017, Quinn and Smith were involved in several shootings, including incidents at:

A residence on the 5400 block of North Division Street in October 2016

NorthPark Mall in January 2017

Centennial Park in April 2017.

The shootings allegedly were part of a feud with a rival gang and in response to perceived disrespect to the SLB gang, according to federal documents.

Police allege Quinn and Smith also were involved in a February 2017 homicide at the Hotel Davenport, court documents show.

Another SLB member, Darion Gardner, 27, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to racketeering-related charges and was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison.

The release says that Quinn and Smith, who allegedly committed these acts to maintain or increase their position in the SLB gang, will be sentenced at a later date.

“The tremendous work of our investigators and federal partners delivered justice for those impacted by these violent crimes,” said Davenport Police Chief Jeffery E. Bladel. “This case demonstrates the outstanding partnership and collaboration between federal prosecutors and local law enforcement that is vital to keeping our community safe. The Davenport Police Department is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community and bringing those who commit violent crimes to justice.”

“We will continue to pursue and aggressively prosecute those individuals and groups of individuals that choose to commit violent crimes,” said U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal. “This investigation, trial and hard work of our partners at the Davenport Police Department exemplifies our joint commitment to using every tool available to combat gun violence and protect the communities we serve.”