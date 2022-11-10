A 22-year-old Moline woman was behind bars Thursday after the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested her in connection with a fatal crash on Monday.

Kendra Lee Curtis faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death or serious injury. She is being held on $500,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail, where she awaits a court appearance, a news release says.

Kendra Lee Curtis (photo from Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office)

The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:27 a.m. Monday on the 2600 block of 19th Street, East Moline, the release says.

Law enforcement alleges Curtis was driving a silver 2007 Ford Edge south on 19th Street at a high rate of speed and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll, the release says. Amia S. L. Weathers, 22, of Moline, was a passenger, and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash.

A 24-year-old East Moline man who was a passenger in the rear seat also was injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital, the release says.