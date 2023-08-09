A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case of a 65-year-old man accused of animal neglect at a Blue Grass kennel, Muscatine County Court documents say.

Lyndall Winter faces an aggravated-misdemeanor charge of animal neglect with serious injury or death after law enforcement alleged a French Bulldog died earlier this year at Bison Ridge Kennel, 3672 U. S. 61, Blue Grass, court documents show.

Winter Bison and Bison Ridge Kennels, Blue Grass (photo by Sharon Wren)

On June 14, a French Bulldog named Daphne, who was 5 years old, was in the care of Winter at the kennel, court documents say.

Arrest affidavits say that “During this time, Daphne was left outside in the heat for approximately thirty minutes to an hour. The temperature on 06/14/23 was in the high 80s.”

“Employees at Bison Ridge Kennel advised that Daphne was having symptoms of a heat stroke, as she was foaming at the mouth, breathing hard” and other symptoms, affidavits allege. “Lyndall was aware of Daphne’s symptoms and conditions and had prior knowledge of French bulldogs being more susceptible to heat strokes. Daphne was brought back inside the kennel area to cool down. The air conditioning was not working properly on 06/14/23.”

Winter is accused of failure to provide veterinarian care to Daphne, which resulted in her death.

Muscatine County Court has granted a special prosecutor in the case because a victim who had the dog is an employee of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office. Lee County Attorney Ross Braden, or his assistants, have been appointed to act as special prosecuting attorneys in the case.

Upon conviction, sentencing for an aggravated misdemeanor can be imprisonment for a period not to exceed two years and a fine.

According to its website, Winter Bison and Bison Ridge Kennels are located at the facility.

Local 4 News was unable to reach Winter or the dog’s owners for a comment.