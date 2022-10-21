Another Davenport game store has reported a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a man with a gun run from the store, get into a car and take off. Three squad cars were at the scene along with a crime scene unit. A crime scene technician took photos inside the store.

There were no apparent injuries. We do not know whether police have a suspect or what was taken. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.

Earlier incident

Shortly after 8 p.m. Oct. 13, police were at the scene of a reported robbery at Video Games Etc! in the Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Both stores that reported robberies are part of large shopping centers with multiple businesses.

Police are at the scene of a reported robbery at GameStop, 3301 West Kimberly Road, Davenport. #davenport #robbery pic.twitter.com/pnNlj5EVs1 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) October 22, 2022