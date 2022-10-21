Another Davenport game store has reported a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a man with a gun run from the store, get into a car and take off. Three squad cars were at the scene along with a crime scene unit. A crime scene technician took photos inside the store.
There were no apparent injuries. We do not know whether police have a suspect or what was taken. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.
Earlier incident
Shortly after 8 p.m. Oct. 13, police were at the scene of a reported robbery at Video Games Etc! in the Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Both stores that reported robberies are part of large shopping centers with multiple businesses.