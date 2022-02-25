The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a full-time Police K9 program to the department.

Chief Deputy Matthew Link has been working with Matt Greenlief of Cedar Creek Kennels, who has donated a fully trained Belgian Malinois K9 named Montana to the force. Cedar Creek Kennels provides social working dogs and specializes in police dog training. Twenty-year veteran Deputy Scott Albin will be the new K9 handler and will start training with K9 Montana in March. Once trained, Albin and Montana will be certified in article searches, tracking, protection and drug searches.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Officer Montana (photo: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Albin and Montana will be working in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary team to ensure quicker responses and more time on the streets to combat crime. The Sheriff’s Auxiliary team already assists the Sheriff’s Office as available, consisting of Auxiliary Deputy Gabe Stevens and K9 Jake. The Sheriff’s Auxiliary team is fully funded by Auxiliary Deputies Gabe and Alexsha Stevens.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxilliary K9 Officer Jake (photo: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations to help fund the new program. Donations will help pay for handler training and some of the K9 equipment. The Sheriff’s Office has already received assistance with the following, along with individual donations:

This program will be funded strictly from donations and seizure monies from past and future drug arrests. For more information about the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department or to donate to the K9 program, click here or call (309) 867-4291.