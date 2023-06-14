An arrest has been made in the financial investigation into spending for the City of Eldridge.

According to a news release, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on June 2 at former City Clerk Denise Benson’s residence in Long Grove to recover stolen property. Several items were collected as evidence that were included in the State of Iowa Auditor’s Office report as being bought by Benson using the City of Eldridge’s credit card. On Wednesday, Benson was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for the following charges:

The charges allege that between December 2016 and November 2022, Benson used the city-owned credit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases from Amazon, PayPal, Menards, AmeriGas and other vendors to acquire property. The release says the charges further allege that she used the city’s checking account to make unauthorized payments to her personal credit cards and file taxes. The total amount of funds stolen is $76,717.90, according to the state auditor’s report.

Count 1 – THEFT 1ST DEGREE

On or about the above stated date and time, the Defendant did commit theft in the first degree by taking property belonging to the City of Eldridge, said property having a value in excess of $10,000.

Count 2 – UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CREDIT CARD OVER $10,000

On or about the above stated date and time, the Defendant did use a credit card to obtain property or services, valued in excess of $10,000, knowing that the credit card was stolen, forged, revoked, canceled or otherwise used without authorization.

Count 3 – IDENTITY THEFT OVR $10,000

On or about the above stated date and time, the Defendant did fraudulently use or attempt to use the identification/information of another person, with the intent to obtain credit, property, services or other benefits, the value of which exceeds $10,000.

Count 4 – FORGERY

On or about the above stated date and time, the Defendant did fraudulently use a writing with the intent to defraud or injure anyone, or with the knowledge that he/she was facilitating a fraud or injury to be perpetrated by anyone by altering the writing of another, to-wit: money, securities, postage, government-issued instrument, stock, bond, credit-sale contracts, check, draft, or other writing, owned by the City of Eldridge, without his/her permission to do so.

Count 5 – NONFELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE

On or about the above stated date and time, the Defendant did, being a public officer or public employee, knowingly use or permit another to use public property for a private purpose and for personal gain to the detriment of the public or fail to perform a duty required by law.

Court records do not show an attorney of record for Benson or a next court appearance.