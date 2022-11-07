On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.

Marcus Holmes (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

On Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:56 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of Illinois 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge.

Upon arrival, officers observed a Chevrolet Aveo and Hyundai Azera with heavy damage from

the collision. A 52-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was extricated from the vehicle and

transported to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An occupant of

the Hyundai was also transported to the hospital with serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim of the fatal crash was identified as Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the driver of the Hyundai exited the car and fled the scene. It was determined that the Hyundai had been reported stolen in Rock Island on Oct. 30th, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal

Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock

Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the

P3 Tips app.