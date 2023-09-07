Four suspects were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit, a news release says.
On Thursday, September 7 at approximately 1:40 p.m., Rock Island Police officers attempted a traffic stop with a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by multiple armed suspects, police allege in the release. After the driver refused to stop, a vehicle pursuit followed, which began in Rock Island and ended on the northbound onramp of Rt. 92 and 18th Ave.
According to a police report, four suspects were taken into custody:
- Driver of the vehicle, 17
- Passenger in the vehicle, 17
- Passenger in the vehicle, 15
- Jamel Neal, passenger in the vehicle, 19
Officers found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle.
Neal has been charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The driver of the vehicle is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state-supported property, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The juvenile passengers are being charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are pending.
The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information is available at this time.