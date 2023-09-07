Four suspects were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit, a news release says.

On Thursday, September 7 at approximately 1:40 p.m., Rock Island Police officers attempted a traffic stop with a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by multiple armed suspects, police allege in the release. After the driver refused to stop, a vehicle pursuit followed, which began in Rock Island and ended on the northbound onramp of Rt. 92 and 18th Ave.

Rock Island vehicle pursuit, September 7, 2023. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Rock Island vehicle pursuit, September 7, 2023. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

According to a police report, four suspects were taken into custody:

Driver of the vehicle, 17

Passenger in the vehicle, 17

Passenger in the vehicle, 15

Jamel Neal, passenger in the vehicle, 19

Officers found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

Jamel Neal (Rock Island Police Department)

Neal has been charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The driver of the vehicle is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state-supported property, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The juvenile passengers are being charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information is available at this time.