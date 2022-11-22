Two men in Oklahoma have been arrested for a Sept. 18 murder in Rock Island.

On Monday, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested two men in Oklahoma City for the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year old Angel Lopez Jr.

Arrested are 17-year old Corion Thomas of East Moline for First-Degree Murder, bond set at $500,000, and 22-year old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island for two counts of Obstruction of Justice, bond set at $40,000.00 (10%). Both Thomas and Woods-Jackson are currently being detained in detention facilities in Oklahoma City, pending extradition to Illinois, according to a Tuesday release from Rock Island police.

Corion Thomas (L) and Davyon Woods Jackson (photos: Rock Island Police Department)

On Sept. 18 at approximately 7:58 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 17-year old Angel Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Lopez was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.