A 30-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Tuesday night after Davenport Police allege she used gasoline to try to set a residence on fire, according to a news release.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to the 600 block of West 64th Street for a report of a disturbance with someone pouring gasoline onto a house, the release says. Officers arrived, secured the scene, and based on the available information, the Davenport Fire Department responded, the release says.

Raven Nicole Whitney (Scott County Jail)

Through a joint investigation, it was determined that a verbal argument escalated into one person pouring gasoline onto the residence in an attempt to set fire to it. As a result, Raven N. Whitney, faces a felony charge of first-degree arson, according to the release.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” the release says. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available late Tuesday.

Court records show Whitney was being held Tuesday night on a $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal, the release says.