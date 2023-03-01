An Ashton, IL, man was arrested on multiple counts of possession of and disseminating child pornography.

According to a release, on February 28, the DCI Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which included members from the Illinois State Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Dixon Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Brown Avenue in Ashton, following an investigation involving child pornography. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested Glen Galfano, 76, on four counts of possession of child pornography, which is a Class 2 felony, and four counts of disseminating child pornography, which is a Class X felony.

Glen Galfano (Illinois State Police)

Galfano was transported to the Lee County Jail. The investigation remains open and ongoing.