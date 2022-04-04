Two people were in custody Monday night after Rock Island Police and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday in downtown Rock Island.

A trail of fresh blood was visible for at least two blocks, in an area including the alley on the 200 block of 18th Street behind WHBF. Fresh blood also was visible on nearby buildings.

At least 1 wounded, 2 in custody after Monday night gunfire https://t.co/CKz7Jq3hE2 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 5, 2022

Our Local 4 News crew saw two people taken into custody near where police retrieved a handgun on the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue. One man was taken into custody in the alley. Another man was spotted on a fire escape of a nearby apartment building, and he was taken into custody soon afterward.

We do not know whether charges have been filed or the condition(s) of those injured. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with law enforcement to provide details as soon as they become available.