Attorneys for a registered sex offender have released a statement following their client’s arrest for unlawful presence.

Sterling Police arrested Craig D. Neal, 25, of Sterling Wednesday, April 20 on three counts of unlawful presence within a school zone by a sex offender, according to a news release from the Sterling Police Department. Neal, a registered sex offender, is alleged to have been on the property of Franklin Elementary School on three separate occasions when children younger than 18 were present.

Craig Neal (photo courtesy of Sterling Police.)

Mertes & Mertes, P.C., Attorneys at Law, sent out the following release on April 21:

Attorneys for Craig Neal have released a statement following recent publicity generated by an overzealous law enforcement officer of the Sterling Police Department. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Neal was arrested by Officer Todd Messer of the Sterling Police Department. Messer accused Neal of “Unlawful Presence of Sex Offender Within a School Zone.” Following Neal’s arrest, Messer sent press releases to news outlets throughout the community. Messer boasted of the arrest and provided Neal’s mug shot so that it could be plastered all over the news. Messer claimed that Neal had been present on school property of a local elementary school. “This is a case of an overzealous police officer stirring up unnecessary fear and anxiety,” said Attorney James Mertes, Neal’s attorney. “The parents of this community should not lose sleep worrying about Mr. Neal,” Mertes said. “As a matter of law, Mr. Neal is not a dangerous sexual predator,” Mertes explained. “Mr. Neal has never been convicted of any felony sex offense,” Mertes added. “In 2016, Mr. Neal was convicted of being a teenager who at the age of 19 had sex with another teenager who was 16,” Mertes said. “That’s a crime, but it’s a simple misdemeanor at its worst,” Mertes said. “This case is so minor that yesterday, the Court released Mr. Neal from custody without requiring him to post even a penny in bond,” Mertes added. “Responsible law enforcement should calm fears, not stoke them,” Mertes said. “This is a case of an overzealous cop telling only a small part of the story in order to unnecessarily scare and enrage the community.” Mertes added. “Mr. Neal intends to plead not guilty to Officer Messer’s claims against him,” Mertes added. Mertes & Mertes, P.C., Attorneys at Law

Neal’s attorneys also included the following contributed photo of Craig Neal and his grandmother, Greta Foster:

Craig Neal and his grandmother, Greta Foster (photo: Mertes & Mertes, P.C., Attorneys at Law

The media statement is available here.

Local 4 News is following this case and will report when more information becomes available.