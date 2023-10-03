A 21-year-old Augustana College student has been arrested on charges of child pornography with a victim under the age of 13, according to court documents obtained by Local 4 News.

Emmeline G. Kenealy was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of reproduction of child pornography – victim less than 13. Court records say these are Class X felonies, Category A, punishable by between 6 and 30 years in prison for each count. She is being held on no bond. According to court documents, Kenealy is alleged to have shared photos of a toddler in sexual situations with an unknown man over Snapchat.

Emmeline Kenealy (Rock Island County Jail)

A statement from Augustana College through a spokesperson said, “We can confirm that a current Augustana student was arrested on campus yesterday afternoon. This is an active law enforcement investigation and we are cooperating fully. We do not believe and have not been advised of any danger to members of the Augustana College community. Because this is an active investigation, the college is unable to provide further information and media inquiries should be directed to the state’s attorney office.”

Kenealy is scheduled to appear in Rock Island County Court on October 4 at 1 p.m. and has a detention hearing at 1:30 p.m.