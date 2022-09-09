Twenty-three cats were rescued from a Muscatine residence September 8.

On Thursday, September 8, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Investigation determined there was a large number of cats at the home on Abrams Dr. living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant for the property was obtained, and members of the Muscatine Animal Control, Muscatine Humane Society and Muscatine Police Department assisted in the operation. A total of thirteen live cats were rescued from both inside and outside the residence, and an additional ten cats were turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping. One dead cat was located on the property.

The home was last occupied by Christine and Corey Loeffler, but they were not present at the time the search warrant was executed. At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.