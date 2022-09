A balloon release for the Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette St., Davenport.

During the National Day of Remembrance, Family Resources will honor, commemorate, and celebrate the lives of murder victims and their surviving family members. The public is invited.

