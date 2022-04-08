The Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments were involved as two robbery suspects were tracked down and arrested in Davenport.

On Thursday, April 7 at approximately 1:47 p.m., the Gas and Electric Credit Union at 2300 4th Avenue in Rock Island was robbed by two masked suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun. Within minutes of receiving the call, the Rock Island Police Department, with the assistance of the Davenport Police Department, took three suspects into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street, Davenport.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department obtained arrest warrants for the following suspects for two counts of armed robbery:

Dantonis Fair, 19, Davenport

Alexis Merchant, 20, Coal Valley

Theus Randolph, 21, Galesburg

All three suspects await extradition to Illinois.

(Clockwise from top left) Dantonis Fair, Alexis Merchant and Theus Randolph (Rock Island Police Department)

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this case in cooperation with the Davenport Police Department. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or by using the P3 Tips app.



