A 40-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars fter police found him with a gun and methamphetamine, court documents say.

Shaun Powell faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp and control of a firearm by a felon, according to Scott County Court documents.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Bettendorf

In February, police received information Powell was selling methamphetamine and was possibly in possession of a firearm, arrest affidavits say.

On Tuesday, an officer did surveillance at Powell’s home. The officer saw Powell place a black pouch in the trunk of his Chevrolet Camaro, which had no plates, and leave.

The officer made a traffic stop and asked Powell to get out of the car. When he did, a gun dropped from Powell’s waistband/sweatshirt pocket, affidavits say. Powell had 3.12 grams of meth and a meth pipe.

In the trunk was a black zippered pouch with 7.07 grams of meth, a digital scale and about $270 in cash. The gun is a Heritage Manufacturing Stealth Shadow C-4200 .40 caliber handgun, affidavits say.

After a search warrant was executed at Powell’s home, police found 1.11 grams of meth along with small plastic bags used as packaging material and an additional digital scale with meth residue. A search of Powell’s cell phone showed messages indicating he sells meth, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Powell admitted he traded a heater for a gun on Facebook Marketplace, affidavits say.

Powell, who is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 11 in Scott County Court, court documents say.