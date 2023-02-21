A 51-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police allege he stole a bicycle in a casino parking lot then paid other people to pawn it.

David Jennings, whose address also is listed as Moline in court documents, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records show.

David Jennings (photo: Scott County Jail)

About 5 a.m. Oct. 6, 2022, Bettendorf Police allege Jennings stole a Trek bicycle that was attached to the rear of a vehicle in the parking ramp of the Isle Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, arrest affidavits say.

In the process of stealing the bicycle, a padlock was broken on the bike rack, police allege. The victim, parked in the VIP area of the parking ramp at the casino, returned 24 hours later and noticed her bike rack was damaged ($40) and her bicycle, a Trek FX sport bicycle, was missing. The bicycle is worth $1,700, according to affidavits.

Isle security watched video of the parking ramp, and noticed a man approach the victim’s vehicle four separate times between 5:04-6:31 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2022, according to affidavits. The man entered the casino at 5:55 a.m. when a still photo was captured, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Jennings was identified by several Bettendorf Police Officers. Isle security noted that no one else approached the vehicle or the VIP area in general.

On Oct. 12, 2022, the Trek bicycle was pawned at EZPAWN, 1620 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. “Video was obtained by the subjects who pawned the bicycle. These subjects were identified and canvassed. All subjects advised they were paid by (Jennings) to pawn the bicycle for him,” police allege in affidavits.

Jennings, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Monday on a total $5,300 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing on March 2 in Scott County Court.