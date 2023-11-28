A 44-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after police allege she had about a pound of marijuana in a home with three children, according to court records.

Brianne Johnson faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and used or expired drug tax stamp, and three aggravated-misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, court records show.

Brianne Johnson (Scott County Jail)

At 11:40 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Brown Street, arrest affidavits say.

In the home were Johnson and four other people, including Johnson’s three minor children, court records show.

Officers found about a half pound of marijuana in the living room in an end table “accessible to

anyone,” police allege in affidavits, which say “Located in one of the children’s beds stuffed between the bed and wall was a duffel bag containing a large vacuum-sealed bag with two additional bags of marijuana.”

Police found a total of about a pound of marijuana “not affixed with an Iowa drug tax stamp,” officers allege in affidavits, along with about $1,000 cash and an operable digital scale.

Johnson “denies selling marijuana and states all marijuana is personal use only. The defendant states she does not have her own bedroom and sleeps on the bottom bunk with one of her children, which is where the duffel bag with marijuana was located,” affidavits show.

Johnson, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.