A 40-year-old suspect from Ophiem, Illinois, is in custody after Bettendorf Police say he had meth, guns and ammunition in his car.

Ryan Sabel faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, as well as two serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 15, Sabel was driving south on East Kimberly Road from Spruce Hills Drive.

The 2009 Kia Optima, which had no front plate, continued south on East Kimberly Road, where an officer saw an inoperable brake light. A traffic stop was conducted at the Days Inn Hotel parking lot, arrest affidavits say.

“The vehicle immediately fled through the parking lot of the Green Buick GMC dealership getting back on to Kimberly Road,” and the officer followed.

The Kia led the officer on a pursuit. Finally, it was spotted traveling west on Holmes Street from 6th Street, affidavits say.

“Moments later, the involved vehicle was observed parked, unoccupied, and locked” in the 100 block of Custer Terrace. A witness saw a man, wearing a black cut-off tank top, run from the vehicle.

According to arrest affidavits, several minutes late officers found Sabel, who was wearing a black tank top, lying face down in the bushes between 110 Grant Street and 111 Custer Terrace. The car keys were near the defendant’s hand in the grass.

After Sabel, who was arrested on a warrant, was taken to Scott County Jail, jail staff found a small bag with 2.17 grams total package weight of methamphetamine in Sabel’s right front pocket, affidavits say.

In the Kia, officers saw raw marijuana on the driver’s-side flood board as well as a black zippered container with a combination lock between the driver’s door and seat, affidavits say. The vehicle was towed to the Bettendorf Police Station pending the application for a search warrant.

During the search, officers found 1.04 grams of loose raw marijuana and in the driver’s side door, 1.08 grams of a marijuana blunt. According to affidavits, under the driver’s seat, officers found .380 mag tech ammunition. Inside a black zippered pouch with its combination unlocked, officers found:

Orange pill bottle containing 6.85 grams of meth

Digital scale containing meth substance

Marijuana pipe containing burned residue

Small orange bag with meth residue

Near the center console and gear shifter was a large plastic bag with meth. Between the driver’s seat and back left passenger floorboard was a black gun safe that was locked. The key to the safe was on the car keys Sabel had, according to affidavits.

In the safe was a Glock 42 .380 pistol with a magazine inserted but no round in the chamber, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, officers searched the trunk, and found a dark green gun case hidden behind a black sub-woofer. Inside was:

A Hi-Point 995

A Remington 870

Various types of loose ammunition

Police say Sabel is on parole in Illinois and is a convicted felon from July 21, 2021, for possession of meth and aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Sabel is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County Court.