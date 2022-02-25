A 35-year-old LeClaire man is in custody after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with the theft of several vehicles and tools in December 2021.

Zackery Lee Vaughn faces two charges of first-degree theft and one charge of second-degree theft.

The incidents according to the arrest affidavit

Police say Vaughn was developed as a suspect in an ongoing investigation conducted by Bettendorf Police in connection with a reported theft of a construction trailer that contained numerous construction tools and supplies from a Bettendorf residence early Dec. 27, 2021.

The stolen property was seized during a search warrant execution at Cody Storage and Vaughn’s home, both in LeClaire.

Police say Vaughn unlawfully had a gray 2014 Stealth enclosed trailer and construction-related tools and supplies that were in the trailer when it was taken. City of Bettendorf traffic cameras confirmed Vaughn’s truck was in the area of the theft at the time. The estimated value of the stolen property is more than $24,000.

Police also say Vaughn unlawfully had a silver 2021 United enclosed trailer, a black 2018 Stealth enclosed trailer, and a gray enclosed trailer related to three thefts in Dubuque, Iowa; Moline and Milan.

The United trailer and its contents are valued at a little less than $9,000; the black Stealth at about $8,000 and the gray trailer about $1,000, with a combined value of a little less than $18,000.

Additionally, police say Vaughn unlawfully had a red 1993 Ford F350 truck, valued at about $5,000, which had been stolen from a Davenport dealership.

Security video from the business shows Vaughn’s truck in the area of the dealership at the time of theft.

Security video from Cody Storage shows Vaughn’s truck and the stolen red Ford F350 truck going into the Cody Storage secure outdoor storage lot on the same day of the incident shortly after the theft.

Vaughn was interviewed as part of the investigation, the affidavit says. “The investigation revealed the story provided by the defendant about his involvement with the stolen property was deemed untruthful,” the affidavit says.

Vaughn, who is being held on a total $63,000 cash-only bond, is set for arraignment March 17 in Scott County Court, records say.