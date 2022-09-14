A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police say he took off from officers and left behind a peanut-butter jar with meth from a car.

Brian Arguello faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding and possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, court records say.

Brian Arguello (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Arguello was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry with a defective muffler on Middle Road at 29th Street, Bettendorf. A traffic stop was conducted for the defective muffler, affidavits say.

Arguello has a driving status of suspended through Iowa, and was unable to provide proof of insurance. In the affidavit, police say he “is a suspect in an on-going drug investigation and is currently on probation, so a police K9 was dispatched to conduct a free air sniff on the vehicle.”

Officers told Arguello and his passenger to get out of the car, but Arguello took off and accelerated north on 29th Street. He reached speeds of more than 64 mph in a posted 25 mph zone, affidavits say.

Police found the car unoccupied on Hunter Lane at 18th Street.

“In the path (Arguello) took, a peanut-butter jar with about 3 ounces of methamphetamine was found discarded in the roadway.” There was no drug tax stamp affixed to the packaging, affidavits say.

Officers saw Arguello a short distance from where the vehicle was located. When he saw the squad car, Arguello ran in the opposite direction to evade officers. He was taken into custody a short distance away, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, after Arguello was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he had the peanut-butter jar with meth.

Arguello, who is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County Court.