A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot.

Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.

Bridge Dual (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Bettendorf Police were on a routine patrol of the Isle of Capri parking garage shortly after 2 a.m. Monday when they saw a suspicious gray Ford Fusion parked on the second floor on the north side of the parking ramp, according to arrest affidavits.

According to affidavits, the Illinois registration returned to a gray 2016 Ford Fusion, but the two registration plates were listed as stolen out of Dubuque, Iowa.

Dual was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which was running. The keys to the vehicle were found in her purse at a later time, according to affidavits.

After a routine check of the vehicle identification number, the car was identified as stolen out of Iowa City. The Iowa registration plates were in the trunk of the stolen vehicle, affidavits say.

Before she was read her Miranda Rights, Dual said she was the one who drove to the Isle of Capri Hotel. She also said the vehicle belonged to a friend, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say the value of the 2015 Ford Fusion exceeds $10,000.

According to affidavits, Dual’s driver’s license showed as “other, not valid.” Located on the driver’s side floorboard was a clear bag with methamphetamine with a total package weight of .56 grams. A co-defendant in the stolen vehicle said Dual provided her meth and a glass pipe while they were on their way to the Isle of Capri property.

Affidavits say Dual told the co-defendant to put the meth in the pipe that was located in the co-defendant’s purse.

Dual has two prior controlled-substance convictions in the state of Iowa, according to affidavits. On June 18, 2022, Dual had a deferred judgment for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) through Johnson County. On March 21, 2022, Dual had a conviction through Poweshiek County for possession of controlled substance – second offense, according to affidavits.

“The defendant did not want to speak with officers post Miranda,” affidavits say.

Dual, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on Oct. 27.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which usually is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine.