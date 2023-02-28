Bettendorf Police are investigating a residential burglary reported Monday, when a resident was scammed and distracted by someone posing as a city employee utility worker.

The suspect is described as a man about 5’9” wearing a dark colored stocking cap, black face mask, neon safety vest and dark-colored pants, police said.

Davenport Police Department has received several reports of a similar scam in which scammers pose as utility workers to gain entry into people’s homes. While residents are distracted, they or their partners commit thefts. Davenport Police said the scammers can be very convincing by wearing utility uniforms or having ID badges and acting very persistent. Residents are advised that if they encounter a scam like this and the scammer refuses to leave, call 9-1-1.

Bettendorf Police sent a message to all Neighborhood Watch Groups:

The Bettendorf Police Department received a report of burglary to a residence in the 800 block of 4th Street (Monday) around 2 p.m., the message says. The suspect “acted like he was a city employee utility worker and had the resident go outside with him to the back yard where he needed to work.”

The suspect then acted like he received a phone call and left the back yard and told the resident he would be right back, but the suspect never returned to the back yard again.

The resident went back inside their house and discovered muddy footprints and items stolen, the message says.

“A neighborhood watch email was sent out a few weeks ago reference this type of scam happening in our local area,” the message says.

Here are some general safety tips to keep in mind when you get a knock on the door from someone claiming to be a utility worker who needs to get into your house or have you exit your residence to follow them outside:

Always lock your doors to your residence, even when you are at home.

Stop and think: Are you expecting anyone to come to your home?

Remember that most utility companies won’t send a worker to your home unannounced. They usually will make an appointment before showing up.

Use your peephole or look out a window to identify visitors.

If your door has a chain, put it on before answering the door. This will create a barrier between you and the subject. Do not allow anyone inside of your home that you do not know.

Always ask to see the subject’s employee identification.

Look for a company logo on the person’s uniform and vehicle.

Call the utility company to verify the person’s identification. Make sure you have the person wait outside behind a locked door while you do this. A legitimate worker won’t mind waiting while you verify their employment information. The utility company will be able to tell you whether the person is an employee and whether they have dispatched a service call to your home or neighborhood.