An 18-year-old Bettendorf man has been released on bond after police allege he entered an occupied structure then chased a victim with a knife, police allege.

Logan Garrison faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.

Logan Garrison (photo: Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Davenport Police responded to the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue for a disturbance involving a man wielding a knife at people.

Based on statements collected from people at the scene and a statement from Garrison, police allege Garrison entered an occupied structure with one or more persons present “that he had no right, license, or privilege to enter with the intent to commit an assault.”

After he left the structure, he later chased after a victim with a knife that “placed the victim in immediate fear that he would be injured. This was witnessed by a subject on scene,” police allege in affidavits.

Garrison, who was arrested on a warrant, is set for arraignment on March 23 in Scott County Court.