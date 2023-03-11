A 38-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police allege he sexually abused a child younger than 14.

John Blair II faces two felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse, two felony charges of lascivious acts with a child – fondle or touch; two aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse; and a serious misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, court records show.

John Blair II (photo: Scott County Jail)

Earlier, the child victim disclosed sexual abuse to an adult, police allege. Bettendorf Police conducted an investigation that revealed information supporting probable cause, arrest affidavits say.The alleged incidents happened between May 1, 2020, and June 17, 2022, according to affidavits.

Blair, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 17 in Scott County Court.