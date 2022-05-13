A 32-year-old Bettendorf woman was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Friday after she was accused of stealing prescription narcotics from patients in 2020.

Kelcy Ann Hamilton was accused of obtaining a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or subterfuge” between Sept. 21 and Dec. 3, 2020, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center, court documents say.

Ryan Dostal, investigator for the State of Iowa, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit – Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals, says in an affidavit that Hamilton “diverted all or part of at least 143 doses of Dilaudid/Hydromorphone from 65 separate patients for her own personal use.”

Dilaudid is a strong prescription pain medication that contains an opioid (narcotic) used to manage severe pain.

An affidavit says Hamilton, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center, “documented the administration of Dilaudid/Hydromorphone to patients in their official medical record, to conceal the fact that she had diverted the medication.”

Hamilton was sentenced in Scott County Court.