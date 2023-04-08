After the severe storm and EF1 tornado that swept through Rock Island on Tuesday, April

4, the Rock Island building official cautions residents to be wary of fraudulent offers for home

repair, a news release says.

All reputable contractors must be licensed by the city, pull permits and have their work inspected for code compliance, according to the release. “These safeguards are in place to ensure that residents are getting what they pay for and to make sure their homes are safe,” the release says.

For more information or to check if a contractor is licensed, contact the Inspections Division at 309-732-2126.