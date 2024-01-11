A 33-year-old Blue Grass man who pleaded guilty to charges involving a child with severe chemical burns was sentenced to probation Thursday in Scott County Court.

Eugene White appeared with his attorney before Judge Tamra Roberts.

Eugene White (Scott County Jail)

White was arrested after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns. Earlier, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child endangerment – bodily injury, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say.

The child had been burned after slipping and falling into a chemical White had brought home, his attorney said.

In the past year, his attorney said, White – who has a full-time job at a restaurant – has participated in parenting and addiction programs.

White spoke directly to the judge, and said “I’m hoping that you allow me to continue bettering myself.”

Judge Roberts sentenced White to three years probation for the felony charge and two years for the other one, with the charges to be served concurrently, or at the same time. She told White his probation “will have some tough rules.”

Earlier, in connection with the same case, 35-year-old Janey Loper pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, court records show.

Janey Loper (Scott County Jail)

2022: A child with severe burns

Arrest affidavits allege Loper and White did not seek immediate medical attention for a child who suffered third-degree chemical burns on the buttocks. The child complained of pain while in a vehicle with the co-defendants, affidavits allege.

Loper and White took more than 24 hours to seek medical treatment for the severe burns. The victim was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals, where the child underwent skin grafts, according to police allegations in the affidavits.

Loper and White said the burn occurred Oct. 14 or Oct. 15, 2022, but were not sure of the date. The child was not taken to the hospital until Oct. 16, affidavits show.

In Iowa City while receiving treatment, the victim underwent a drug test that showed positive for methamphetamine. White also took a drug test that indicated he was positive for methamphetamine, according to allegations in arrest affidavits.

Loper is set for sentencing Feb. 7 in Scott County Court.