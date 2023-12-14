A 65-year-old Blue Grass man was sentenced to probation after a dog died in his kennel, court records say.

Earlier, Lyndall Winter had entered a guilty plea to a charge of animal neglect with serious injury or death, according to court records.

On Tuesday, the court deferred judgment in the case for a period of two years, and Winter was placed on unsupervised probation.

“The Court determines that deferring judgment will provide the maximum opportunity for

rehabilitation of Defendant while providing the maximum protection of the community from further offenses by Defendant,” court records show.

He also was assessed a civil penalty of $855 and was ordered to pay restitution of $3.447.95.

A hearing on deferred judgments is scheduled on Dec. 5, 2025, in Muscatine County Court, where white is required to appear in person, according to court documents.

In a document dated Nov. 7, Winter wrote “I own a dog kennel, which houses dogs during people’s vacations, and one of the dogs passed away as a result of negligence.”

Winter Bison and Bison Ridge Kennels, Blue Grass (photo by Sharon Wren)

A French Bulldog dies in June

On June 14, a French Bulldog named Daphne, who was 5 years old, was in the care of Winter at the kennel, court documents say.

Arrest affidavits say that “During this time, Daphne was left outside in the heat for approximately thirty minutes to an hour.” The temperature on June 14, 2023, was in the high 80s.

“Employees at Bison Ridge Kennel advised that Daphne was having symptoms of a heat stroke, as she was foaming at the mouth, breathing hard” and other symptoms, affidavits allege. “Lyndall was aware of Daphne’s symptoms and conditions and had prior knowledge of French bulldogs being more susceptible to heat strokes. Daphne was brought back inside the kennel area to cool down. The air conditioning was not working properly on 06/14/23.”

Winter was accused of failure to provide veterinarian care to Daphne, which resulted in her death.

Muscatine County Court granted a special prosecutor in the case because a victim who had the dog is an employee of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, court records say.