A 62-year-old Muscatine man listed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry appeared Friday in Rock Island County Court to face 13 counts of sex offenses against juveniles.

Earl Tony Harrison was booked into Rock Island County Jail on Thursday, jail records show. He appeared Friday before Judge Matthew Durbin via video in a live court session.

The judge explained to Harrison that he faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse – offender is 17 years of age or older and victim is less than 13 years of age; and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He described each act of which Harrison is accused and the date it occurred.

The judge said the incidents happened in September 2019 and mentioned two victims, one of whom was under 13 and the other under 17.

The judge set Harrison’s bond at $400,000 – 10% applies. His next court date is Aug. 30 in Rock Island County Court.

Harrison, who sat quietly throughout the proceeding, said he understood the charges. The sentences for the charges could run so many years that such a sentence “could exceed your life expectancy,” Durbin explained.

When the judge asked whether Harrison is employed, Harrison said, “I don’t know whether I have a job or not.”

Earlier this year in Muscatine County Court, Harrison pleaded guilty to charges including indecent contact with a child and assault to commit sexual abuse, according to court documents.

At that time, he was granted work release consistent with verified work hours as provided by his employer. Court documents say he also was required to participate in a sex-offender treatment program as specified by Iowa Law and to register as a sex offender