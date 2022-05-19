A Burlington man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and firearms charges.

Laroy Dashun Redmond, 29, of Burlington, was sentenced to 120 months in prison May 18 in federal court for the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Redmond was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund and serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.

Laroy Dashun Redmond (photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa)

According to court documents, the investigation into Redmond began in January 2021 when the Burlington Police Department responded to a shooting incident at Redmond’s residence. During a search, law enforcement seized ammunition, over 400 grams of marijuana and methamphetamine. The following May and June, Redmond was stopped twice by police for driving while impaired. Law enforcement seized a nine-millimeter handgun from Redmond during the May encounter and a .40 caliber handgun and a distribution amount of cocaine from Redmond’s vehicle in June. In post-Miranda statements, Redmond admitted ownership of the nine-millimeter gun and said his fingerprints would be found on the .40 caliber handgun. Redmond also admitted that he carried the gun in his drug trafficking. On January 3, 2022, Redmond pleaded guilty to the charges.

The case was investigated by the Burlington Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.