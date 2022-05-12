A Burlington man was arrested for four counts of burglary and related charges.

Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday, May 8 at approximately 6:39 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies were advised that someone may have been been cutting copper wire at the residence. Deputies searched the area and found a man hiding in the brush to the north of the residence. The suspect was given verbal commands to come out, and he ran from deputies through a field before being detained. The suspect was identified as Jens Millard, 46, of Burlington.

Deputies discovered that Millard had entered the residence and farm buildings and grain bins on the property in search of copper wire that he could scrap. Deputies learned that Millard had cut copper wire from the buildings and grain bins with bolt cutters. Millard was placed under arrest for four counts of burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglar tools and interference with official acts. Millard was transported to the Des Moines County Jail with a $5000 bond.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 753-8212.