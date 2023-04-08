A Burlington man was arrested for sexual abuse and incest.

On April 3, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sex abuse. During an investigation, an alleged victim said that a family member, identified as Robert Hicke, 52, had touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping.

Robert Hicke (Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office)

On April 5, detectives with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Hicke, who admitted to touching the victim inappropriately. According to a release, Hicke was charged with the following:

Sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class C felony punishable up to 10 years in prison

Incest, a Class D felony punishable up to 5 years in prison.

Hicke is currently in the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $100,000 cash-only bond.